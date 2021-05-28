Namibia: Local Pundits Tip Shalulile, Hotto for Top PSL Honours

Local football pundits have thrown their weight behind Namibian internationals Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto, who have both been nominated in various categories of the upcoming 2020/21 DStv Premiership Awards. The awards ceremony is slated for 6 June.

Lethal striker Shalulile, who plies his trade for South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, has been nominated in the PSL Footballer of the Season category and Player's Player of the Season category.

He is competing with teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United's Thabiso Kutumela in both categories.

Shalulile, who boasts an impressive 18 goals and eight assists across all competitions for Sundowns thus far this season, has also been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award, where he is contesting with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila pair, Washington Arubi and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

His compatriot and Orlando Pirates', deadly winger Hotto, has been nominated for the MTN8 Last Man Standing award, where he is competing with teammate striker Ben Motshwari and Bloemfontein Celtic forward Victor Letsoalo.

Reacting to the nomination of both Shalulile and Hotto, former Brave Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs great Robert Nauseb congratulated both players for being shortlisted for those respective categories, saying their consistency and hard work this season place them as top favourites to win the awards.

Nauseb specifically pointed out Shalulile's unmatched performance so far this season, especially his remarkable goal-scoring prowess and overall contribution to Sundowns' impressive run in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season, which ends on 5 June.

"It's not even a question of is he going to win those awards or not; it's an obvious answer that he stands a very good chance, especially when you look at his performance in the DStv premiership this season. I mean, the guy has been scoring goals in the league and all other competitions. For me, I believe he is going to win those awards," he said. Also throwing his weight behind the two Namibians yesterday was veteran local gaffer Woody Jacobs, who said he was not surprised by the nomination of the two players, as their hard work and dedication has been there for all to see and admire. "Also, I am not surprised Shalulile got nominated for all those categories. I think we can all agree that he has been exceptional this season at Mamelodi Sundowns. For me, his chances of winning are high, given the fact that he has scored goals for his club - and when not scoring, he assists his teammates. What is also good about him is that when he arrived at Sundowns this season, he didn't slow down but built on the momentum he had the previous seasons with former club Highlands Park," added Jacobs, current head coach of Orlando Pirates in the Namibia Premier Football League.