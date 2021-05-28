Tanzania: Premier Majaliwa Reveals Questionable Transactions At Ministry of Finance, Suspends Auditor General and Others

Dodoma — Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has suspended the Auditor General, Assistant Auditor General and some officials of the Ministry of Finance and Planning to allow an investigation into allegations of misuse of public funds.

The decision was made when Majaliwa was addressing the meeting with the Minister of Finance and Planning, Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretaries as well as senior officials of the Ministry held at the Treasury Hall in Dodoma, on May 27, 2021.

As a result, the Prime Minister has ordered the Director-General of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Salum Rashid Hamduni to do a thorough investigation on the allegations facing the officials.

According to Premier Majaliwa, on March 13, this year 30 vouchers of Sh251 million was directed as special payments without indicating what kind of work it was and who was being paid.

He said on the same day Sh198.8 million were paid allegedly as payments of honoraria.

"On April 8, 27 public servants of this ministry were paid 44.5 million shillings as allowance of special work for four weeks. Also on April 13, 155.2 million shillings were paid to 68 officials as allowance for a three-week special work," he said.

He added: on April 30, Sh43.9 million was paid for preparation of environmental keeping plan and on the same day Sh14.4 million paid for women's day celebrations. Another Sh43 million was paid on the same day bringing the total of payments on that day to Sh101.8 million "he said.

He added: On May1, Sh184.1 million was paid and on the same day in the afternoon Sh264 million was paid for special work. We were at Mwanza celebrating Labour Day while you are here paying each other allowances.

Majaliwa said that on May 3, another Sh145.6 million was made to officials as payment for preparation of special work plan which is among of their daily duties. On the same date Sh171.2 million was paid for preparation of Parliaments documents

Prime Minister said another Sh155 million was paid to some of officials as allowance for preparation of work guidelines.

Majaliwa urged officials from the Ministry of Finance and Planning especially those that are collecting taxes to build trust and do their work diligently and he warned those who will continue to misuse public funds that stern actions will be taken against them.