Tanzania: Ministry Speaks Out On Excessive Punishment Against 'Unruly' Pupil

Dar es Salaam — Caning of a student (name withheld) at the DYCCC Yemen School in Dar es Salaam has attracted the attention of various people, with the government calling upon the school board to take appropriate action.

The event, which occurred on Saturday, has caused outrage on social media with parents showing concerns over the extent of the punishment to which the student was subjected.

The picture of a Standard Seven student went viral on various social media showing bruises the boy sustained on the back following caning by his teacher.

In an interview with an online Television, the boy, said he received the punishment after claims that he showed signs of being stubborn in another claim of destruction of school property.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, told The Citizen yesterday that the ministry was only responsible for providing guidelines for school management and each guideline was under a specific regulatory authority.

"The school board has the responsibility of deliberating on the matter and find resolution. If it turned out to be a criminal offence then the police must be involved," he said.

In the online TV interview, school's board chairman Hassan Akrabi admitted that the punishment matted on the boy was severe.

"It exceeded the disciplining procedures as directed by the ministry or the school. In our school, we state clearly to the teachers that beating a student is not allowed," he said.

"So the teacher has violated the terms of the contract between him and the school," he added.

For his part, Mr Obeid Idrissa, teacher said to have administered the punishment, who doubles as the discipline master for the school admitted that he took the punishment too far.

He said the inflicted wound was a result of a clash between him and the student after the boy showed resistance and refused to write a letter to explain the mistake of damaging school property.

"There were two boys who were involved in damaging school property but he refused writing a letter and as I was trying to make him lie down to receive his punishment he also resisted that is why he has bruises on his back," he said.

Nonetheless he admitted his wrong doing and said, "The means that I applied after that exceeded the limits and as human beings we sometimes err in our measures," he told the online TV.