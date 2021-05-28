Tanzania: Gomes Sets Sights On Premier League, Federation Cup Titles

Dar es Salaam — Simba head coach Didier Gomes has predicted a tough semifinal match next month against Azam FC in the Azam Federation Cup.

Gomes made the comment after their 3-0 victory against Dodoma Mji FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday night. Simba's goals were scored by John Bocco (two) and Meddie Kagere.

Speaking with The Citizen, Gomes said his intention is to win two titles this season, but added that his players will have to stretch their muscles to meet the target.

"We are going to face Azam FC at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea on the date to be named later. It is a very tough match on which we need to be very keen.

Azam FC are one of the top teams chasing the Mainland Premier League title as we drew 2-2. So, we have to train hard in order to get a good result," said Gomes.

Last season, Simba managed to win two titles and the community shield. "We are the defending champions in the two competitions, we have to prove our worth this season by clinching the titles," he said. The winner of the Azam Federation Cup will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.