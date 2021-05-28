Tanzania: Cross-Border Maize Trade Held Up Again Amid Fresh Problems

Arusha/Dar — Maize exports to Kenya have run into problems again, this time being the shortage of aflatoxin testing kits.

This comes at a time when East African Community (EAC) ministers are meeting in Arusha to deliberate on a number of trade issues, including the bloc's negotiations with Europe.

The maize problem is more pronounced at the Holili-Taveta border post where dozens of lorries from Tanzania are held up.

In Namanga, the busiest post on the Tanzania-Kenya border, the flow of maize was not as much as anticipated, mainly due to falling demand in Kenya.

Reports from Holili said there were at least 50 lorries with maize stranded on both sides of the border as of Wednesday.

Vehicles kept on queueing as they awaited clearance from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).