Nigeria: VIO Impounds 107 Motorcycles Over Restriction Ban

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) has impounded 107 commercial motorcycles over restriction of operation in the Federal Capital City.

The operation which was carried out in conjunction with the FCTA Command and Control Task team on City Sanitation, lasted for hours, starting from the Federal Secretariat down to Area 1, Area 2, Apo Bridge, Apo Roundabout, Guzape, Asokoro, Gudu, Lokogoma and Galadimawa.

The Director of DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, said the exercise was aimed at riding the city of the menace of commercial motorcycle riders and stopping their operations in the city centre.

Bodinga restated that 'okada' has been banned from operating in the city since 2005, but the operators are recalcitrant as they keep coming into the city, causing all sorts of nuisance.

"Almost all the nooks and crannies of the city centre have been torched, to ensure that we send the message directly to these people. They should leave the city centre and go back to those areas, where they are allowed to operate," he said.

The director, however, noted that destruction of the confiscated motorcycles will come after certain legal procedures have been fulfilled.