Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Three Positive Cases Detected From Contact Tracing

press release

Three positive cases were registered following an ongoing Contact Tracing exercise. The persons are in quarantine facilities and were tested on Day 0. They are residents of Pointe aux Sables, St Pierre and Albion.

A total of 756 PCR tests have been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at 17 00 hours today.

591 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

537 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

138 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 106.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.