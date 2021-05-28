Angola: Attorney General's Office Claims to Have Data On Seized Money

27 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — Attorney General Hélder Pitra Gróz said last Thursday that the institution he leads has in its possession data on the origin of the seized money in the Caranguejo operation.

The Attorney General Office is quite sure that the money was taken from the General State Budget (OGE)", said Hélder Pitra Gróz in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul province, during his visit to the region.

On 24 May, PGR announced the seizure of USD 10 million, 700,000 Euros and various thousands of Angolan currency "kwanzas, in possession of military officers belonging to the Security Affairs' Office to President of Republic, during an operation dubbed Caranguejo.

One of those involved in the case is the head of finance of the musical band of the President of Republic, the major Pedro Lussaty.

Lussaty was detained last week in possession of various suitcases containing million of the banknotes, with stress to dollars and Euros as well as other valuable items.

