Angola Guest of Honour At 8th International Film Festival

Pixabay
...
27 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Angola will attend the eighth edition of the International Film Festival "Arquiteturas Film Festival", set for 1-6 June, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The country, which will participate in the event as guest of honour, is expected to present 11 cinematographic contents.

The activity will take place at São Jorge cinema and is an initiative that looks at the landscapes, projects, ideas and experiences of the world.

Emphasise will be place on Angolan content such as "Ar Condicionado", "O Herói", "Para Lá dos Meus Passos "and" Mulheres ", announced the organisation of the event.

Speaking to Angop from Lisbon on Thursday, one of the Angolan representatives to the event, the actor Sílvio Nascimento, said that all the films to be shown were produced in Angola and by Angolans.

He considered an "honor for the country and for that peculiar moment of Angolan film".

The six-day event will enable the Angolans to present 11 cinematographic works at the festival, ranging from documentaries, fiction films, animation and experimental works produced from 1975 to 2020.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

