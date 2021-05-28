Namibia: ERF Deal Lands Town Official, 'Briber' in Court

An employee of the Rehoboth Town Council was arrested on Wednesday and appeared yesterday in the local court for a case of alleged corruption.

Ulrich Khachab, who is employed as a housing and properties officer at the Rehoboth Town Council, appeared in Rehoboth Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Khachab was arrested this week by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), together with Patricia Geingos, a resident of that town, who allegedly paid him N$5 000 to secure an erf.

The accused were granted bail of N$1 500 and their matter was remanded to 5 July for further investigation.

The duo was arrested following a request from the town mayor Rudi van Wyk, who wrote to the acting director general of the ACC Paulus Noa last week, requesting him to investigate Khachab for allegedly fraudulently receiving N$5 000 from a client who is desperately in need of accommodation.

According to Van Wyk, the amount was paid to Khachab to secure an erf for the needy client upfront to the benefit of the employee, who is using his office for his gratification in contravention of the Anti-corruption Act.

Khachab was charged for corruptly using his office for gratification, while Geingos is charged for bribery of the public officer.