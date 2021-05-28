Namibia: ERF Deal Lands Town Official, 'Briber' in Court

28 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

An employee of the Rehoboth Town Council was arrested on Wednesday and appeared yesterday in the local court for a case of alleged corruption.

Ulrich Khachab, who is employed as a housing and properties officer at the Rehoboth Town Council, appeared in Rehoboth Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Khachab was arrested this week by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), together with Patricia Geingos, a resident of that town, who allegedly paid him N$5 000 to secure an erf.

The accused were granted bail of N$1 500 and their matter was remanded to 5 July for further investigation.

The duo was arrested following a request from the town mayor Rudi van Wyk, who wrote to the acting director general of the ACC Paulus Noa last week, requesting him to investigate Khachab for allegedly fraudulently receiving N$5 000 from a client who is desperately in need of accommodation.

According to Van Wyk, the amount was paid to Khachab to secure an erf for the needy client upfront to the benefit of the employee, who is using his office for his gratification in contravention of the Anti-corruption Act.

Khachab was charged for corruptly using his office for gratification, while Geingos is charged for bribery of the public officer.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.