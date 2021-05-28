Namibia: Walvis Bay Kidnapping a Hoax

Walvis Bay — The kidnapping allegations of a young boy at Walvis Bay, who was later found in Windhoek by his father, has turned out to be false.

The Namibian police in Erongo said no element of kidnapping was found in the so-called kidnapping.

Allegations were that the minor was kidnapped, between 13h30 to 16h00, in Tutaleni, Walvis Bay and was found safe in Windhoek by his father after he managed to escape from four kidnappers.

Erongo regional community affairs commander, Ileni Shapumba yesterday said that their preliminary investigation could not find anything pointing to kidnapping.

"In fact, the minor admitted that he used the money he was given for haircut to pay for a lift to Swakopmund from Walvis Bay. He then took another lift from the Engen service station in Swakopmund to Windhoek and told the driver that his family will pay for his transport in Windhoek, which ended up being not true.

The driver who gave him the lift, Shapumba said also confirmed this in a statement.

He added social workers are proceeding with the investigation to find out why the minor decided to run away from home.

However, the incident have sparked fear among parents and learners, to such an extent that a young girl was treated yesterday in the Walvis Bay state hospital after she jumped out of a moving taxi out of fear.

Shapumba said the young girl panicked when she saw her taxi driver using a different route rather than the usual route to school.

"No case was opened and the child is in a stable condition but the community and children have been on edge since the false kidnapping was reported on Monday," Shapumba said.

He then appealed to the public to remain calm and that parents should instil a sense of calmness in their school going children.

"However, we still urge the public to report any information pertaining to crime to the police for investigation," Shapumba appealed.