Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 12 Positive Cases Detected in Contact Tracing Exercise

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has registered 12 positive cases at the local level in the evening following an ongoing Contact Tracing exercise.

Four of the 12 persons are in quarantine facilities and were tested on Day 0. They are as follows: Mesnil (2), Forest Side (2), Brisée Verdière (1), Lallmatie (1), Beau Bassin (2), Curepipe (3), Quartier Millitaire (1).

591 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

549 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

138 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 118.