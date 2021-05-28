Rwanda: World Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda to Face Car in Warm-Up Matches

June 4 Rwanda vs CAR

The national football team, Amavubi, will take on the Central African Republic in two warm-up matches next month ahead of the resumption of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Weekend Sport has learned that the two matches are scheduled for June 4 and 7 in Kigali.

It is expected that head coach Vincent Mashami will announce a 25-man provisional squad to start training on May 30. The team will reside at La Palisse Hotel Nyamata, and hold training at Kigali Stadium.

The group campaign of next year's Qatar World Cup gets underway in September. Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbours Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Amavubi reached the group stage after edging out Seychelles 10-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round in October 2019.

The third and final round will see ten teams drawn into five home-and-away ties, with the five winners automatically securing tickets to represent Africa at the Fifa World Cup 2022.

