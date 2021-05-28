Namibia: Dubz Parts Ways With Fresh FM On a Sour Note

28 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Fresh FM radio personality Whilzahn Gelderbloem, aka Dubz, recently bid farewell to her listeners after she was removed from her responsibilities on 20 May 2021, despite her contract only lapsing in June 2021.

The radio head/actress has been at the realm of hosting the morning show for the past four years.

Although she did not want to say much, Dubz cited personal issues with her co-host, Kwayedza Butshe, who is also the station manager, but told VIBEZ! that leaving the station was not her choice.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "I will be taking some time to process everything that has transpired and the manner in which it did. Please know that I will not be silent about my truth nor will I be silenced."

Approached for comment, Butshe, also known as the Tha Big Homie, said Dubz is a high-energy presenter with a strong work ethic, but the station needed some change, which prompted the decision to not extend her contract.

"The Fresh FM team is refreshed from time to time as the sound of the station evolves, and Dubz' particular style was just not what the management team were looking for over the next few years," he told VIBEZ!.

He added that it was a friendly parting, saying any creative partnership goes through good times and tougher times.

"I will miss her energy in the mornings. However, I will be stepping away from morning radio in the next few months, and we wanted to give space to some new voices on the station," bared Butshe.

He added that Dubz was responsible for many moments of radio magic during the four years she was involved with Fresh, a service the station is forever thankful and grateful for.

Butshe said Dubz remains a creative force, and the potential for future collaboration on projects remains.

Asked about the terms of employment at the station, Butshe said many employees are on freelance contracts to allow them time to do personal stuff.

Fresh FM is a commercial radio station established in 2008 and is a subsidiary of Future Media Holdings, alongside Omulunga Radio, Radiowave and Nova FM formerly known as Radio Kudu.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Tigray - More U.S. Sanctions on Cards for Ethiopia, Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.