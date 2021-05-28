Namibia: Dubz Parts Ways With Fresh FM On a Sour Note

Fresh FM radio personality Whilzahn Gelderbloem, aka Dubz, recently bid farewell to her listeners after she was removed from her responsibilities on 20 May 2021, despite her contract only lapsing in June 2021.

The radio head/actress has been at the realm of hosting the morning show for the past four years.

Although she did not want to say much, Dubz cited personal issues with her co-host, Kwayedza Butshe, who is also the station manager, but told VIBEZ! that leaving the station was not her choice.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "I will be taking some time to process everything that has transpired and the manner in which it did. Please know that I will not be silent about my truth nor will I be silenced."

Approached for comment, Butshe, also known as the Tha Big Homie, said Dubz is a high-energy presenter with a strong work ethic, but the station needed some change, which prompted the decision to not extend her contract.

"The Fresh FM team is refreshed from time to time as the sound of the station evolves, and Dubz' particular style was just not what the management team were looking for over the next few years," he told VIBEZ!.

He added that it was a friendly parting, saying any creative partnership goes through good times and tougher times.

"I will miss her energy in the mornings. However, I will be stepping away from morning radio in the next few months, and we wanted to give space to some new voices on the station," bared Butshe.

He added that Dubz was responsible for many moments of radio magic during the four years she was involved with Fresh, a service the station is forever thankful and grateful for.

Butshe said Dubz remains a creative force, and the potential for future collaboration on projects remains.

Asked about the terms of employment at the station, Butshe said many employees are on freelance contracts to allow them time to do personal stuff.

Fresh FM is a commercial radio station established in 2008 and is a subsidiary of Future Media Holdings, alongside Omulunga Radio, Radiowave and Nova FM formerly known as Radio Kudu.