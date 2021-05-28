Namibia: Second Suspect Appears in N$1.1m Bank Theft

Swakopmund — A second suspect has made an appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the N$1.1 million theft at Standard Bank in Arandis.

Amalia Akwaake was arrested last weekend at Ondangwa in the Oshana region, according to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu.

Her case will now be added to that of the bank's branch manager Engelborg Strauss (47), who is currently in jail after she allegedly stole N$800 000 and handed it over to an unknown person on the B2 road last month.

It is not clear whether the second suspect is the unknown person.

According to Iikuyu, Strauss allegedly also transferred over N$300 000 to the unknown person's account held at a local bank as she was allegedly promised the money would double.

"It is further alleged that on 30 April 2021, during lunch, the suspect was again called by the same person, and was requested to deposit an additional amount of N$306 000 into a Bank Windhoek account number, which was sent to her via SMS, which she did. The total value involved is N$1 106 000," Iikuyu said earlier.

The money was never recovered, leading to the subsequent arrest of Strauss.