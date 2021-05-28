Namibia: Nkurenkuru Making Progress On Land Servicing

Nkurenkuru — Nkurenkuru Town Council CEO Petrus Sindimba is pleased with the progress made on the servicing of Phase 1 of the over 300 erven through a partnership with the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) at the Kavango West town.

The project is being done at the town's Extension 6, the site was handed over to the contractor on 27 October last year.

"We are very much happy; progress is visible and we are looking forward to its completion. We feel that once this one is completed - if our line ministry permits, we can still do another agreement with DBN to service some more erven so that our inhabitants can get serviced land," Sindimba noted.

The contractor is currently laying potable water pipes; they have already dug trenches and laid sewer pipes, and they are currently constructing sewer manholes. Plots have been demarcated as well as clearing of roads that will be gravelled and some tarred.

"Seven main roads will be tarred, and the rest will be gravel," he said.

Sindimba reiterated that this project will boost the economic development of the town and improve the living standard of residents.

"People should start seeking information for guidance on how to buy these plots," he said.

Nkurenkuru has provided the land at Extension 6, while DBN will finance all aspects related to the servicing.

The two will share the profit after the sale of this erven; Nkurenkuru will get 70%, while DBN will get 30% - that is after DBN has recovered their investment into the project.