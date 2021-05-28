South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Confirms Total of 293,013 Cases of Covid-19 in Western Cape

press release

As at 1pm on 27 May 2021, the Western Cape had 3592 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number of 293 013 COVID-19 cases to date and 277 632 recoveries.

123 153 (note: this figure is more than the dashboard figure due to a short lag time in updating vaccinations on the dashboard)

The Western Cape has recorded 15 additional deaths since our last daily update on Wednesday, 26 May, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 789. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

During this morning's weekly live-streamed digicon, Premier Winde made clear the Western Cape Government's approach to walk-ins, and spoke in depth on the province's vaccine programme ramp up plans, as follows:

"Western Cape to introduce system to manage walk-ins at sites, but we encourage residents to wait for their second SMS which will start arriving in greater numbers"

The scheduling system managed through the EVDS, controlled nationally, has not worked as well as it should.

This has meant that some residents have received SMSs at too short notice, for places too far away from their homes, and many have not yet received any at all.

This is causing a lack of trust in the system, with residents feeling they have no choice but to go to a vaccination site to get vaccinated without having an appointment.

This is understandable because these residents are scared of COVID-19 and are desperate to get their life-saving vaccine.

On the other hand, because of these system challenges, some people have also missed their appointment, resulting in additional vaccine doses at sites available to then vaccinate those eligible residents who walk-in.

There have also been instances where elderly residents have arrived to get vaccinated and hadn't registered because they don't have access to the technology to do so. These residents cannot be left behind if we want an equitable and fair programme.

I agree that it is wrong to have unused vaccines at a site and not use them on someone over 60, even if they don't have an appointment, especially when that system isn't working properly.

It is also wrong for someone who did wait patiently for their SMS to get an appointment and not be able to get vaccinated because so many walk-ins took up the supply.

This is the balance we must get right in this vaccination programme, and we must learn through experience.

The Western Cape has done its very best to manage the programme in line with the EVDS, which remains the only system for registration and scheduling in the country.

However, given the realities above, we realise that we must be responsive and flexible in our own planning.

To respond to this challenge, we have engaged with national government and were able to get some control over the SMS scheduling system.

We are now giving our local teams control over scheduling the number of people per site, based on the available capacity and vaccines. Although we are scheduling appointments, the SMSs will still come centrally (via EVDS).

By having some control over the scheduling, we are aiming to give between 3 and 7 days-notice, which will increase appointments being met.

We believe provinces should be given more control over the system because we have a better understanding of our districts and where sites are located relative to where someone lives.

This improvement in scheduling will also coincide with a major scale up of vaccinations, which I will discuss below, as more vaccines arrive in the Western Cape and more sites open-up.

This practically means that there will be better appointment management, better communication of appointments and more appointments being scheduled and being met by residents.

This also practically means that our planning for the number of doses at each site every day will increasingly match those being invited and attending for their vaccination.

With this said, we also have to realise that walk-ins are a reality and someone over 60 years old who is eligible for their vaccine should not be automatically turned away.

To manage this reality, the Western Cape will provide a margin of additional vaccines to sites (size and projected capacity determined) for eligible walk-ins (residents over 60).

Furthermore, those vaccines that are not administered on the day because of a missed appointment (currently averaging between 5% to 25% of doses) will also be used for someone who is over 60 and who arrives without an appointment.

We will also soon be opening up mass-vaccination sites in our province where a much larger number of walk-ins will be allowed because of its capacity.

This information will be following soon, including on the location of these mass-sites.

I do want to be very clear, though, that those residents who have received their second SMS, and have been invited to receive their vaccine, will be given preference in line with their appointment date and time. This is only fair.

There is therefore no guarantee, at this stage, that you will get a vaccine as an eligible walk-in, and you may wait a long time for one at a site without success.

To manage this new approach, we have asked our sites to introduce a queue system, so that eligible residents who walk-in can be assisted in terms of this additional margin created or receive a vaccine from a missed appointment. This will be brought online in the next few days.

It is worth repeating again that as more vaccines arrive, more sites open up, and as the Western Cape gets more control over the scheduling of appointments, so will the number of appointments that are scheduled increase.

We therefore encourage you to wait for your second SMS, it is coming soon. I guarantee that every person who registered for their vaccine will get vaccinated.

We thank every person who is waiting patiently for their vaccine, and for all those not yet eligible, who are helping register those residents who are. Thank you!

You have my word that we are working around the clock to get this job done.