Namibia: Shannon Murder Accused Returns to Court

Walvis Bay — Siblings Azaan Madisia and Steven Junior Mulundu, accused of the brutal murder of Shannon Wasserfall last year, will return to court on Monday.

Madisia (28) and Mulundu (22) face murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges after the remains of Wasserfall - who had been missing for almost six months - were discovered in a shallow grave just outside Walvis Bay.

Earlier police reports indicated Wasserfall was allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who is her close friend on 10 April.

The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the murder scene.

Mulundu was, however, arrested after he handed himself over to the police on 7 November last year and he allegedly admitted to assisting his sister in disposing Wasserfall's remains.

During their last court appearance, prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto told the court the photo plan of the crime scene and the forensic report were still outstanding.

She added that the investigation in the case has progressed and that almost all witness statements were obtained at that point.

The duo's representative, during their last appearance, also indicated that they would bring a formal bail application to have them released on bail.