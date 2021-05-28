Namibia: Shannon Murder Accused Returns to Court

28 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — Siblings Azaan Madisia and Steven Junior Mulundu, accused of the brutal murder of Shannon Wasserfall last year, will return to court on Monday.

Madisia (28) and Mulundu (22) face murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice charges after the remains of Wasserfall - who had been missing for almost six months - were discovered in a shallow grave just outside Walvis Bay.

Earlier police reports indicated Wasserfall was allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who is her close friend on 10 April.

The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the murder scene.

Mulundu was, however, arrested after he handed himself over to the police on 7 November last year and he allegedly admitted to assisting his sister in disposing Wasserfall's remains.

During their last court appearance, prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto told the court the photo plan of the crime scene and the forensic report were still outstanding.

She added that the investigation in the case has progressed and that almost all witness statements were obtained at that point.

The duo's representative, during their last appearance, also indicated that they would bring a formal bail application to have them released on bail.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.