Namibia: Thrilling NPFL Action Expected This Weekend

After a hiatus of two weeks, teams in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) will return to action this weekend and will see matches taking place in Windhoek and at the southern town of Keetmanshoop.

This weekend, teams have been divided into two groups, which will namely be known as the silver and gold groups. Black Africa, Civics, Blue Waters and Tura Magic form the silver group, while Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers and Young Brazilians make up the gold group.

At the Windhoek's Sam Nujoma Stadium tomorrow, Black Africa will take on Civics at 13h00, followed by a clash between Blue Waters and Tura Magic at 16h00.

There will also be action tomorrow at the Keetmanshoop Showgrounds field, where Otjiwarongo-based outfit Mighty Gunners take on Orlando Pirates at 13h00, followed by the Tigers and Young Brazilians match at 16h00.

Action will continue on Sunday at both towns, with Blue Waters squaring off against Black Africa at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 10h00, while Tura Magic will face Civics at 13h00.

At the Keetmanshoop Showgrounds field, Young Brazilians will face Mighty Gunners at 10h00, and Tigers will follow thereafter with a clash against Pirates.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, ahead of this weekend's games, Pirates head coach Woody Jacobs said it will be a great test for his charges, given the fact that they will have to face teams they have not played against before in the opening

rounds. "The pressure is on all the teams but it will be a great test for the guys. But we are relaxed because we have been facing solid teams and we remain well tested. We prepared our boys to win - and that's what we are going for this weekend. We will take the games as they come," he said.