Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Competition Begins This Weekend

Ten teams from Europe and Africa will take part in the competition that kicks off tomorrow, May 29, 2021.

The 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon kicks off tomorrow, May 29, 2021 in Yaounde. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYLISME), this year's edition will bring together ten teams from Europe and Africa. The teams from Africa are Benin, DR Congo, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire. Those from Europe are Martigues SC and UFusport from France, Global Cycling of Holland and Bulgaria. Cameroon will present two teams- SNH Velo Club and the Cameroon national team. Out of the ten teams, two will be appearing in the competition for the first time. They are Ufusport and the Bulgarian cycling team.

The first lap will run from Yaounde to Ayos in the Centre Region covering a distance of 118.8km. The second lap will take place along the Ntui-Obala-Ombessa highway, a distance of 112km. The race that will take place in the Mbam and Kim and Mbam and Inoubou divisions in the Centre Region is one of the major innovations for this year. The different delegations to take part in competition started arriving in the country yesterday, Thursday, May 27, 2021. The first delegations, Martigues Sport alongside the race commissioner Max Michaud and photo finish operator, Nicolas Filipon, were expected to arrive in the country yesterday via the Nsimalen International Airport.

In the meantime, the national technical director, Joseph Evouna, has made public the list of 12 athletes who will represent Cameroon in the race. The list was made public after the fifth preparatory meeting that took place at the headquarters of the cycling federation on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The athletes were selected from among 19 originally selected and trained for more than a month ahead of the competition. The cyclists trained under the supervision of Joseph Evouna who replaced the late national team coach, Dieudonné Ntep who died on May 10, 2021. Cycling Champion, Clovis Kamzong Abessolo will lead the SNH Velo Club and Bissao Badodja will head the Cameroon national team. The two Cameroonian teams trained along the Mbalmayo-Ebolowa highway in the South Region on Wednesday May 26, 2021. The race to be run on a total distance of 993km will cover five regions of the country notably, the Centre, West, Littoral, South West, and South Regions. The ceremony to present the participating teams will take place at the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium today, May 28, 2021. The Cycling tour of Cameroon is the second competition on UCI/Africa calendar after the Tour of Rwanda in the category 2.2. The competition is taking place within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.