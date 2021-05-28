Cameroon: Women Handball Afcon - Pressure Heightens

Less than two weeks to the competition, the Lionesses are doing finishing touches. Meanwhile, CT is bracing up with special pages from Monday, May 31, 2021.

The Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon from June 8 to 18, 2021 is at the corner. Reason why Cameroon's national team is fast tracking and doing final preparations ahead of the competition with enormous stakes. The Lionesses began training mid-march and are expected to continue till the end of the competition.

With few days left, the National team coach, Serge Christian Guebogo has been laying emphasis on friendly games to test the strength of the team. With six of such games already taken, the handball Lionesses will be facing the boys of MINUH handball club on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. After this friendly encounter, the Lionesses currently 24 in camp, will continue with its usual training sessions and will reportedly be taking part in a friendly tournament slated for next week in Cameroon alongside Congo Brazzaville and Guinea Conakry. Though Cameroon is drawn in Group B with countries like Kenya, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the pre-AFCON tournament, as per stakeholders, will further strengthen the capacity of the players and test their level at the international scale. The handball AFCON, it should be recalled, will be played with 12 teams drawn in three groups. Cameroon will be playing the opening game against Kenya and should therefore multiply efforts to begin on a good footing.

CT At Your Service

The National bilingual daily, Cameroon Tribune (CT) is aware of the stakes of the upcoming competition and has prepared special pages that will keep its readers updated before, during and after the tournament. A special prelude page expected to run on publication days will contain exciting insides of the national team as well as other teams taking part in the competition. The progress of the organising committee amongst others will equally be on the spotlight. During the competition, Cameroon Tribune has taken the commitment to provide ample details of the encounters and most miscellaneous activities. At the end, the tabloid will draw a balance sheet. As time draws closer, all hands are on deck to see that the competition is successfully organised and that the best carries the day.