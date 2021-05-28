Cameroon: World Menstrual Hygiene Day - When Menstruation Becomes a Problem!

Besides the pain some women feel, others feel dirty, embarrassed and stigmatised due to limited means to properly manage their period.

Girls have given it several names. Some call it "Bra", others call it "Congo", but the biological name is menstruation. Medically speaking, menstruation is a healthy biological process which is the normal vaginal bleeding that occurs as part of a woman's monthly cycle. Every month, medics say the body of a woman prepares for pregnancy. If no pregnancy occurs, the uterus, or womb, sheds its lining in the form of blood and partly tissue from inside the uterus. This monthly flow of blood is becoming a problem to most girls. This is not because they have been involved in acts of sexual intercourse, but their limitation to manage proper menstrual hygiene. That is why today, the world is commemorating Menstrual Hygiene Management Day to highlight the lack of proper hygiene and importance of good menstrual hygiene management at a global level.

An advocate for menstrual hygiene management, Nadia Ntumaghe says menstrual hygiene management (MHM) or menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) refers to access to menstrual hygiene products to absorb or collect the flow of blood during menstruation, privacy to change the materials, and access to facilities to dispose of used menstrual management materials. In Cameroon, Nadia Ntumaghe says the topic is still ignored and not very popularized in the society. This unfortunately leads to difficulties regarding the management of menstrual hygiene. According to statistics, she reveals that 30 per cent of the population still lives below the poverty line. As such, most women face hard time to meet their basic needs, talk less of affording money for a pack of disposable sanitary pad. The educational system Ntumaghe says should add more space for feminine care and both genders should take part in such courses. Dr Lilian Banmi Ngwana, Obstetrician/Gynaecologist at the Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital, in Yaounde reiterated that menstrual hygiene is important because without it, the woman is exposed to infections of the reproductive organs. In the place of no sanitary pad, the gynecologist calls on women to use a towel that is well cut out like a pad.