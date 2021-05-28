Cameroon: 2021 AFCON - CAF Squad Inspects Buea/Limbe Site

The delegation was received by South West Governor on May 27,2021before the inspection of facilities on the ground.

The CAF delegation, led by Anthony Baffoe, the CAF Deputy Secretary General in charge of Football Development, was in the South West Region yesterday where they visited sports, health and hotel facilities earmarked for the awaited Africa Cup of Nations.

Arriving in Buea in the morning of 27 May, 2021, the delegation members were received by the Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai. After the formal civilities they split themselves into three groups to ease up their checks. The Molyko Stadium, a training ground, was inspected by Anthony Baffoe and other members accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. Other specialised groups inspected the Buea Regional Hospital Annex and the two State owned Hotels notably the Mountain Hotel and the Parliamentarian Flats.

In Limbe, the training grounds were checked including the Centenary Stadium and the Middle Farms Stadium. The crux of the visit was at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium where the delegation left no detail to chance. The turf, sitting space, ticketing office, conference rooms, press lodge, the score board, water and electricity supply were among the numerous facilities observed. They asked questions and received explanations from local technicians.

One thing to note with the South West infrastructure is the readiness to host any level of competition since 2016 with the female AFCON. The Buea and Limbe joint site have garnered experience through the previous competitions of the female Cup of Nations and the recent CHAN. The South West site received praises after successfully hosting those competitions.

On many lips the checks on facilities in the South West is a formality though authorities do not want to dive into excessive confidence. The coming AFCON will be the third international competition that the infrastructure valued at many CFA billions has played host to.