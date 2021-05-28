Namibia: Paula Bags TV Gig

Former radio host Queen Paula's lucky star continues rising. The brand ambassador and columnist is now also a television show presenter and the new face of NamRequest.

The NamRequest show, produced by NamTV Namibia, aims to celebrate every Namibian by going into the streets and spaces across Namibia to give Namibians a chance to request their favourite local music video to playout on the show.

"It's more than just a music video show; our camera crew take to the streets to speak to everyday Namibians about their favourite local music and we play their video requests. I love how authentically Namibian it is, with all our accents and flavours, representing the different towns we're from. Our people get to see themselves on screen every weekend, alongside some of their favourite local stars," said Paula Christoph.

Paula told VIBEZ! she and the creator of NamRequest, Roger Gabohumise, spoke in 2014 about working together and creating Namibian content. However, time passed and life happened, but they reconnected again in 2019.

"As much as I manifested, I never would have imagined 2021 to be so good to me. We started shooting in late 2019 - and had no idea when we would see our handwork aired. I believe in divine timing and things happening when they should."

While others are languishing on missed opportunities because of the pandemic, Paula's career has been on a rise, including being named brand ambassador for Healthy Roots hair and skin products last year.

"'I think because we have limited time to do everything we used to, everyone is doing as much as they can to experience as much as possible, and I am here for it. Some want to create memories, but I realised for others it's the fear of missing out.

People don't want to miss out, and businesses don't want to be forgotten and lose out. Otherwise, the pandemic inspired many creatives to get up and get it."

Paula's brand seems to be heading in the right direction and she is open to wherever her destiny leads her - more collaborations and creating local content that makes a difference.

"I just love connecting with people and hearing and learning from their stories. I also love telling our Namibian stories through whichever medium I can. We are amazing people with powerful stories, and not everyone has the platform availed to me. I never want to take it for granted ever."

Watch NamRequest on One Africa TV on Sundays at 17:00, and the omnibus on Tuesdays at 20:00.