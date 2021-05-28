Namibia: Meyer Wants Sharpened Competitiveness... As MTC NNPL Action Continues

Namibia's senior netball team head coach Julene Meyer has expressed concern about the lack of intensity in the recently-launched MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL), saying teams should improve their competitiveness.

Meyer helped guide Namibia's Desert Jewels to their first-ever M1 Nations Cup success in Singapore in 2019, where they defeated the host nation 49-42 in the final.

She said the premier league is a wonderful platform, and is excited about the talent she has seen thus far.

However, improved competitiveness of the premier league is of paramount importance, and will have positive long-term effects in the national team set-up.

"When we recently played against South Africa and Uganda, which are both ranked within the world's top 10, at the Spar Challenge tournament, they played a very clinical style of netball. Any mistake, you got punished for that.

"So, I am concerned about the lack of intensity in the MTC NNPL. I would like to see all games finishing with minimal score margins, and not wide scorelines. Furthermore, I would like to see the teams valuing ball possession, centre pass conversations taking place, as well as turns and passes. Shooters should also strive to be above 90% accurate at all times", she urged.

The coach noted that there is also not enough structured play, which is needed from the teams, moving forward, as that will be to the benefit of the national team.

"But I see a lot of raw talent out there that I would love to invite for the national trials for the upcoming Pent Series. I will be in Otjiwarongo this weekend to watch all the teams and players. I want to make sure that we have the best possible talent invited to the national trials, and see if we can select a strong team for the series."

The action in Otjiwarongo will feature:

Golden Girls vs United at 11h00

Mighty Gunners vs Rebels at 12h10

Young Stars vs Eleven Arrows 13h20

Namibia Correctional Services vs Dollar Stars at 14h30

Grootfontein Netball Club vs Rundu Chiefs at 15h40