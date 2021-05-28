Mauritius: National Innovation Challenge - Enabling Mauritians to Showcase Their Talents and Creativity

press release

In a press conference held today, in SICOM Tower in Ebène, in the context of the launching of the National Innovation Challenge, the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr. Darsanand Balgobin, stated that this initiative will reveal the talents and creativity of Mauritians, and create a generation of innovators.

The National Innovation Challenge, organised by the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council, is a competition open to individuals, groups, companies, academia, enterprises, as well as communities to encourage Mauritians to come up with innovative ideas to solve national problems on specific subjects. Its objective is to showcase, nurture and reward ideas leading to potentially life changing solutions through a platform for generation of innovative ideas.

Recalling Government's vision, which is transforming Mauritius into a high-income economy, driven by technology and innovation, the Minister underlined that the Government has the responsibility to motivate young people to be creative and embrace innovation so that they can become entrepreneurs. He also spoke of the open policy regarding access to information with a view to enabling the emergence of new technologies.

Highlighting the participatory and inclusive approach of the second edition of the National Innovation Challenge, Mr Balgobin explained that the competition would comprise three levels namely:

Ignite: To ignite the creative spark for innovation within the Mauritian population;

Empowering: To coach participants through the various stages of the competition; and

Supporting: To assist finalists of the competition to transform their ideas into minimum viable products or prototypes, through a mentor and seed funding of Rs 50,000.

Detailed guidelines are available on the website: www.innovatemauritius.com. The deadline is 27 August 2021. The three best ideas will be rewarded as follows: first prize will win a sum of Rs 250,000; second prize, Rs 150,000; and the third prize, Rs 100,000.