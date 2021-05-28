Gambia: League Champions, Runners-Up to Represent Gambia in CAF Competitions

28 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League winner and runners-up will represent The Gambia in the 2022 CAF football club competitions.

League champions will represent the country in the CAF Champions League, while the runners-up will participate in the 2022 CAF Confederations Cup.

The development followed GFF cancelation of the 2020-2021 FF Cup and late Alhagie Omar Sey memorial football competitions.

The FF Cup and late Alhagie Omar Sey memorial football competitions attracts first, second and third division league clubs.

The annual cup competitions were cancelled by GFF due to late commencement of the 202-021 league season which will finish in August 2021.

Gamtel and Gambia Armed Forces represented The Gambia in the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup but the duo were eliminated in the preliminary phase of their respective competitions.

Fortune FC is currently leading the 2020/2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League with 36 points after sixteen league outings.

Brikama United is currently occupying second-spot with 27 points in sixteen league matches.

