Gambia: Mam Sait Njie Describes Jammeh As Monster, Fraudster

Mam Sait Njie, on Wednesday appeared before the TRRC and described former President Yahya Jammeh as a monster and fraudster after his intersection with Jammeh in connection with a land transaction he was involved in with the Social Security, Housing and Finance Corporation (SSHFC).

Njie said Yahya Jammeh demanded 300 plots from him, with the pretext that he was going to give them to Gambian Footballers and APRC party militants. According Mr. Njie, Jammeh later compelled Social Security Housing and Finance Corporation to buy the plots at a total of D30,000,000.

He added that the monies were to be later collected by General Sulayman Badjie to Yahya Jammeh in D15,000,000 installments, saying surprisingly, the last D15,000,000 was disbursed in a hurry as Yahya Jammeh's wife Zaineb urgently wanted to travel.

Njie, an entrepreneur and an engineer testified that after his studies in Dramen Polytechnic in Oslo, Norway, he was opportune to build the biggest hospital in Dramen.

In his intention to establish a cement plant in the country, he told the commission that he was asked to get a letter of intent from the government of The Gambia, saying when he met with the Permanent Secretary, Economics and Planning, he was instructed by former Principal Economist, late Alieu Ngum to prepare the letter of intent.

Mr. Njie recollected that at that time, The Gambia was importing 50 metric tons of cement. He said the cement company he worked for in Norway, Norcim, had cement plants in Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo, adding this was why he wanted it for his country.

"The Norwegian Development entity opted to give the Gambia government the sum of $35, 000,000 for the project. When the project went public, the domestic cement importers lobbied to ensure that his project doesn't exist in this country. The project which was approved by the cabinet ended up being killed. This was not the only project I intended for The Gambia but it failed and that frustrated me, thereby making me suggest not to come back to The Gambia but I was consoled by my mother."

He recollected that someone working at the International Trade Center in Geneva said the Gambia would be good for flower farms and suggested a visibility study which they did.

Witness Njie said the intention was to export the flowers to the British Market, saying he leased a land in Makumbaya.

"In 1994, when Yahya Jammeh took over through a coup, all the support staff of the Flower Project were repatriated to their respective countries as a result of protection."

According to him, one of the Agriculture ministers under Jammeh asked him whether they were going to sell those pavitts in that farm, but he replied in the negative because he intended to produce onions using that irrigation system.

However, he said they stopped producing flowers because of the coup but refused to dispose of the irrigation equipment as he planned to venture into vegetables, which he said was very successful.

"The investors were constantly arrested and held at the notorious NIA because they wanted to know the lease agreement they had with me. The NIA kept on frustrating us and would sometimes ask for money but we eventually stopped the contract and left the country."

He continued that another project was from Denmark, which Dodou Touray was so happy about and in extension, showed them land to embark on cow breeding (dairy farm).

He said when all these failed, he wrote to SSHFC to have a locust house to help teachers, nurses and security personnel.

According to him, when he discussed it with SSHFC, they were interested as they had already done it at the Bakoteh Housing Estate.

During the course of reviewing the documents, he said the attorney at the time, Amie Bensouda confirmed that all his documents were genuine and the total sum for the project was D470,000,000.

In the agreement, he added they agreed for SSHFC to have 70%, while he (witness) 30%. Based on these agreements, he said, Social Security was supposed to provide all the development on the land, including water and electricity.

Mr. Njie testified that he acquired his lands in 1989 but was forced to participate in a Land Commission which ordered him to return the lands to the villagers.

"SSHFC later wrote to me asking for a pay back of D30,000,000 but my lawyer Antouman Gaye replied that his client was willing to pay the money but they had to start from where they started from. Subsequently, I was charged for Economic Crimes for failing to pay Capital Gain tax. Prior to that, I was arrested by the Kairaba Police Station, detained for two months before being taken to Mile 2.

Consequently, he said the court convicted and sentenced him to 9 years imprisonment.