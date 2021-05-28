Gambia: Ex-Soldier Reveals List Jammeh Targeted for Execution

Saikou Jallow, former orderly to ex-president Yahya Jammeh, yesterday in his TRRC testimony, unveiled a list of persons perceived by former Gambia leader Yahya Jammeh as enemies to be executed in order to silence them and entrench himself in power.

The list included: Pap Saine (Point Newspaper), Kukoi Samba Sanyang, Pa NderryM'Bai, Essa Hawa Bokar Sey, Abdoulie Wadda, Karim Wadda, Sanna B. Sabally, Halifa Sallah, Ousainou Darboe, Hamat Bah, Dr. BoroSudo, Lt. Landing Sanneh, Pa Sallah Jagne, Ebrima Ismaila Chogan, Captain Edward Singhateh, Lt. Colonel Singhateh, Duta Kamasso, Justice Kebba Sanyang, Samuel Sarr (Minister of Energy Senegal), Babucarr Bless Ismaila Jagne, President Bless Kampowarreh, President Muhammed Ghadafi, Edrisa Secka, Awa Sisay Sabally, lawyer Antouman Gaye, Ansumana Kujabi (Dobong), Sidia Jatta, Dr. Sheriff Ceesay, Lt. Bakary Camara, Mariam Jack Denton, Modou Kaddy Cham, Madikay Sikiterr Jallow, Pa Nyaling Suwareh, Lt. Colonel Ousainou Ndure Cham, Zack Zignou, Aemahat, (Sky News), Peter Gomez, Madi Ceesay, Fatou Jaw Manneh, Modou Ceesay (UN) Abdoulie Baldeh (Senegal), Koro Sallah (Sweden), Lt. Yankuba Badjie, formerly Kanilai Post, Modou Lamin Sedat Jobe, Dr. Sheriff Ceesay, Mr. Bakary Njie, formerly of Gamtel and Modou Lamin Jobarteh.

According to Jallow, these were the people Jammeh fought spiritually to prevent the NADD Coalition from campaigning against him.

He confirmed to the Commission that the West African migrants were killed on the orders of Jammeh.

"I knew the concept of Command responsibility, and I was equally shocked when I had that 57 West African Migrants were killed in The Gambia. Collateral damaged happened here because they lied to Jammeh that the migrants were mercenaries."

On the issue of witch-hunting, Jallow said the witch hunters were not from Guinea Conakry but from Tambacunda.

Mr. Jallow admitted that he participated in the witch-hunting but later regretted and bought some colanuts and apologise to people for the wrongs committed.

He told the Commission that the treatment of the alleged witches was inhumane and degrading; adding Jammeh knows quite obvious on the issues that were happening.