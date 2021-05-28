Gambia: Hoyantan, Double Tyson Fight Slated for Saturday

In what is anticipated to be a mouthwatering event, organised by Jebel Wrestling Promotion will see what is described as the clash of the titans between the King of the Gambian arena Hoyantan facing off in a fight against the king of Saloum in Senegal, Double Tyson this Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The bout will be seen as the proper return of wrestling in the country after a long spell of hibernation due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, many wrestling supporters believe that the May 30 combat will be a milestone event that will redesign wrestling in the country.

The king of the Gambian arena since 2018, Hoyontan, from Club Ndongo Ceesay is coming into the fight after contesting in 11 fights, registering 8 wins, 2 draws and 1 declared no fight with zero defeat. He last fought and beat Leket Bu Barra in which he got his crown as the king in Gambian arena.

Hoyontan can also wrestle in all the three types of wrestling in the Senegambia region, which include Roffo, free style and boxing. His supporters said he is twice favorite over Double Tyson.

Meanwhile, Double Tyson from Club Kharang Wrestling School, also the champion of Saloum has fought 18 combats in Senegal and 4 in The Gambia. He recorded in total 15 victories, 2 defeats and a draw.

Double Tyson is believed to be on a revenge mission against Hoyantan as the king of the Gambian arena beat his brother (Action) in the 2016.

The fight is named after the Gambian President Adama Barrow. The fight will also feature 11 other bouts.

The face-to-face (war of words) between the two wrestlers was held on 16 May 2021, at the Serekunda East mini-stadium.

The organiser of the fight, Jebel Wrestling Promotions has been active since 2012, organising big events involving Hoyantan, Sannex, France among others.