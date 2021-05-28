Namibia: Hopsol League Ordered to Allow Stars Teams Back in

28 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The High Court on Thursday ordered the management of the MTC Hopsol Soccer League to permit African Stars' Under 15, 17 and 19 teams to participate in the next round of fixtures of the youth league.

The court also ordered Collin Benjamin, Guido Kandziora and Wieland Klinger as first, second and third respondents to pay the costs of the application instituted by African Stars Sport Club.

The matter was removed from the roll and regarded as finalised.

The decision by the Hopsol Youth League on 24 March 2021 to bar the three teams from participating in the league is thus declared null and void.

The youth football league's decision to bar African Stars is, according to a source, because of pressure from the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Stars' chairman Patrick Kauta has had a long standing battle with the national football body.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.