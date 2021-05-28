Namibia: Well-Wishes Pour in for First Couple

Local leaders have been sending warm wishes to President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos after they tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. Presidency spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said the first couple are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence.

Hengari yesterday noted the necessary Covid-19 health protocols have been activated to ensure the speedy recovery of the President and the First Lady, including the protection of the entire entourage of the first couple.

"Moreover, family and staff members who work in close proximity with the President are currently taking Covid-19 tests, following which the office will be fumigated. The President and the First Lady are both in good spirits and good health."

Since the announcement, well wishes have been extended to them by various Namibians for their speedy recovery. Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani, who has since recovered from Covid-19 after contracting the deadly virus in January, said it is with great sadness to have learned of the diagnosis of the first couple's coronavirus infection. "I have no doubt that the first couple will make a very strong recovery and they will soon be completely healthy again.

"The entire country must continue to join forces to minimise the effects of the pandemic. We must work together to achieve it by supporting one another through this period," Venaani said.

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda also extended best wishes to President Geingob and his wife. "On behalf of the residents of Windhoek and indeed on my own behalf, I wish you a speedy and successful victory against this evil Covid-19. You will get back to work very soon," Amupanda tweeted.

In return, Geingob yesterday thanked everyone who wished them well.

"I thank you all for the kind well-wishes after our positive Covid-19. I vainly tried to thank you individually until my finger got tired from typing," Geingob applauded.

He tweeted that together with his wife, they are holding on and well-wishers' outpouring of support for their recovery is truly appreciated.

Last year, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba andhis wife Susietjie also tested positive for Covid-19. The couple has since recovered.