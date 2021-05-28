Tanzania: State Expresses Commitment On Quality Health Services

THE government has expressed its commitment to ensure that health services are availed to the public regardless of geographical positions. Municipal councils have also been directed to make sure that wards and district health centres are availed with drugs throughout so that patients do not have to suffer in search of medicines and other related health services.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government focuses on the best and quality health services even in remote and rural areas and it is doing its best to have facilities that are well equipped. He gave the assurance in Parliament yesterday during the Premier's question and answer session.

He was responding to Ms Aida Kenani (Nkasi Kaskazini-Chadema)'s question. The MP wanted to know the measures that are taken by the government to ensure proper supply and availability of medicines for diabetic patients in various health centres and district hospitals.

Ms Kenani said the government should ensure availability of medicines to all health centres and district hospitals by taking into account that there is an increasing number of diabetic patients in the country.

Responding, Mr Majaliwa directed municipal and district councils to supply the health centers and district hospitals with all required drugs, including those for diabetic patients. He said it is true that there is increasing number of noncommunicable diseases, diabetic being among them, and that a number of strategies are in place in reducing the number of cases through awareness programme on the change of lifestyle.

"Health facilities at all levels must have all essential drugs so that patients could access them whenever doctors prescribe them for patients" he insisted Mr Majaliwa said the government will keep on investing in health centers by having qualified medical practitioners, equipment and drugs since they believe in a healthy society for increased productivity.