Tanzania: Gvt Strategizes On Reliable Coffee Market

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured farmers, especially coffee growers of reliable markets and best prices for their produce. The Premier said the government has widened the market scope for coffee growers in Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Makambako and Mbozi.

He gave the remarks in Parliament yesterday when reacting to a question from Mr Innocent Bilakwate (Kyerwa-CCM), on strategies by the government on searching markets for coffee growers in the country. Mr Majaliwa said the government is working on a strategy to set up coffee processing industries for value addition as well as having best prices and assured market for the product.

The Premier said they will also strive for strengthening of cooperative unions and associations so that they could undertake their roles effectively. He expressed the government commitment to promote agriculture, saying the sector could contribute effectively to the economic growth. He said coffee is among strategic crops and that special focus has been put in coffee producing regions such as Kilimanjaro, Ruvuma, Mara and Kagera.

The Premier said the best price and timely payment is what the government strives for because it will contribute to increased productivity and improve the wellbeing of farmers. On seeds and pesticides, the Premier said that agriculture research institutes have been assigned to come up with the best local seeds and pestcides with the condition of assuring high productivity.

Some MPs wanted to know why the government has allowed research on hybrid seeds for maize, paddy and beans instead of researching for local ones which could fit for commercial farming.

He said the government focuses on natural but well researched seeds. Mr Majaliwa said it is true that the hybrid seeds have been expensive for farmers to handle, especially for maize, beans and paddy, thus agricultural research institutes are working out to improve the local brands.

According to Mr Majaliwa, so far there are best local seeds for cashew nut, cotton, maize and paddy which have shown the best results. However, the Premier said researchers are still working on more suitable and improved seeds.

"We do not prefer the hybrid seeds because their operational cost to farmers are high, we are researching on local ones, it is a matter of time so that we have enough stock for our farmers" he insisted Moreover, he said they are currently working on soil test to see if the seeds can survive according to respective weather conditions and with minimal use of agricultural inputs.

The premier said the soil tests are being conducted in zonal areas so that they can research if the seeds can adapt to the weather and yields because the government wants to have farmers produce more for their improved welfare but also serve industries with required raw materials.