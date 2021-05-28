Southern Africa: Tanzanians Urged to Grab SADC Opportunities

AS the Southern African Development Community (SADC) marks its 40th anniversary this year, Zanzibar's Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has implored Tanzanians to tap business opportunities that are yet to be explored in the bloc.

Opening a one-day symposium on the 40th anniversary of SADC, Mr Abdulla told the gathering at the 'Institute of Tourism- State University of Zanzibar (IoT-SUZA)' that Tanzanians have not been fast enough in exploiting available opportunities within the region.

He said that in addition to trade, the recent recognition of Kiswahili language as one of the major languages in the SADC region, has not been taken seriously by Tanzanians as an opportunity, urging all people in both Mainland and Zanzibar to think beyond just having the regional integrations.

"Rwanda and South Africa have already approved teaching of Kiswahili in their learning institutions. This has created a demand for Kiswahili instructors, an opportunity that has to be taped by Tanzania as we own the language," he said, noting that some countries with few Kiswahili speakers are already rushing for the opportunity He was of the view that the country is rich in diploma, degree, masters and PhD holders in Kiswahili but some of them are jobless.

Mr Abdulla also challenged Kiswahili institutes such as Zanzibar Kiswahili Council (BAKIZA) to ensure SADC member states hire teachers from Tanzania. The second vice president also argued that many Tanzanians have little knowledge on SADC and its benefits to them. He said there is a need for wananchi to understand the SADC history and the roles played by Tanzania in its formation.

"As we discuss 40 years of SADC we must come up with solutions to various challenges that face the block. We must also look into ways on how Zanzibar could incorporate blue economy policy in speeding up economic growth," he noted.

Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation- Zanzibar Ambassador Masoud Balozi Masoud commended SUZA for hosting the symposium, saying similar meetings to mark the 40 years of SADC has be organized in all members states and the climax is scheduled for June 5,20021 in Maputo- Mozambique.

He said Tanzania has special recognition in the SADC because it played a great role in the struggle for independence in the region and Africa at large.

According to the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, peace and security, political stability, solidarity, establishment of a free trade area and increasing intra-regional trade are some of the major achievements in Southern Africa over the past 40 years, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).