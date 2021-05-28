South Africa: Water and Sanitation Implements Bulk Water Projects in Different Parts of KwaZulu-Natal

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has set wheels in motion to implement bull water projects in different parts of the province. This comes after Minister Lindiwe Sisulu tabled a budget of R 16, 9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

She also announced that the Department has prioritised a number of unfinished projects across the country and aimed at utilising the bulk amount of the budget to push for their completion.

"Chairperson, I need to indicate that for the coming financial year, we have prioritised the following water infrastructure projects, including the Raising of Hazelmere Dam wall in KwaZulu-Natal," said Minister Sisulu.

The implementation of such projects come amid the minimal decline of dam levels in KZN from last week's 73.8% to 73.6%. During a similar period in 2020, the provincial storage capacity stood at 63.4%.

"The plan is to speedily and effectively implement bulk water projects so as to ensure water security to affected communities," the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

He also maintained that the Department has identified severely affected districts such as the Ugu District which continues to experience inconsistent water challenges.

"You would have heard Minister Sisulu during the tabling of the Budget Vote earlier this week, she did acknowledge that water challenges in Ugu are uncalled for and should be resolved. It is for this reason that we are working around the clock to speedily implement water projects as dam levels are expected to decline in the coming weeks," Ratau said.

Meanwhile, the Umgeni Water Supply System this week stands at 85.5% from 85.9% last week.

Midmar Dam is at 99.0% from 100.1%. Nagle Dam is down from 90.4% to 89.3%. Albert-Falls Dam is at 56.0 from 55.5%. Inanda Dam is at 98.7% from 99.3%.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some KwaZulu-Natal dams.