South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Tables North West Health Budget Vote for 2021/22

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha tabled a departmental budget vote for 2021/22 financial at the North West Provincial Legislature today, 27 May 2021 in Mahikeng. The budget outlined the department of Health allocations for the current financial year and beamed the way forward for the department's aspirations to meet its mandate and obligations to provide essential services to the people.

The health budget allocation for the 2021/22 financial year is R 14,119 billion as indicated by North West Provincial Treasury. This amount is inclusive of the COVID 19 earmarked fund amounting to R562 million.

From an economic classification point of view, this year's budget allocation includes:

R9.4 billion for compensation of employees; 67% of the total budget

R 3.8 billion for Goods and Services; 28% of the total budget

R 140.1 million for transfers and subsidies; 1% of the total budget

R 549.1 million for capital assets, 4% of the total budget.

The MEC hastened to announce that the current budget is tabled under the difficult economic outlook of the country due to pressures exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 health pandemic has now assumed the make-up of a serious socio-economic challenge. As we speak, this virus has significantly disrupted lifestyles, businesses have been severely affected and public health institutions are experiencing unprecedented levels of financial and clinical stress. We report to this august house that the department could not implement its Revenue Enhancement Strategies properly due to the Covid-19 related Disaster Regulations" added MEC Sambatha

The Department of Health will forge ahead with most of its plans to improve health services by maintaining the existing infrastructures, improvement of health facilities to meet the Ideal Clinic model standards. To build strong and concrete stakeholder, partnerships as well as collaborations with different role-players in the health sector.

"We however remain committed to use the 2021/22 allocation to provide quality healthcare to the people of this province. We strive to add value by applying this budget in the most efficient way in order to make a positive impact" concluded Sambatha.