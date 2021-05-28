South Africa: How South Africa Dropped the Ball On Health Communication

analysis

The news this week that the R150m contract awarded by the Department of Health to Digital Vibes was both irregular and wasteful was disappointing because of the conflict of interest issues, but much more serious when it comes to health communication and promotion for South Africa.

Sue Goldstein is deputy director at SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science PRICELESS SA. Nancy Coulson is director at the Sarraounia Public Health Trust and visiting senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. Nirvana Pillay is director at the Sarraounia Public Health Trust and visiting researcher at the School of Public Health at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Ongoing case study research conducted by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Human Sciences Research Council and the www.sarraouniatrust.org on the Covid response and likely vaccine hesitancy in four wards in South Africa has found that on the ground the Department of Health is absent as an authoritative voice about Covid-19 and vaccinations.

Instead, community leaders have relied on popular media and the "family meetings" hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for information. As a consequence, despite being more than one year into the Covid crisis, community leaders and outreach community workers are asking...