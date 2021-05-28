South Africa: Day 9 - Western Cape Allows Walk-Ins While Mediclinic Waits for Its First Vaccine Delivery

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Day 9 of Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, the Western Cape officially allows walk-ins but a Covid jab is not guaranteed. Meanwhile, Mediclinic awaits its first vaccine delivery.

By 27 May, 282,135 South Africans had received the first dose of the double-shot Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Eastern Cape had administered 97,299 doses by 26 May -- the majority in Buffalo City, with 27,259. The other districts are as follows:

Alfred Nzo district municipality: 4,073

Amathole district municipality: 13,685

Chris Hani district municipality: 7,112

Joe Gqabi district municipality: 2,541

Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality: 23,448

OR Tambo district municipality: 15,625

Sarah Baartman district municipality: 3,556

In parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, protesting taxi drivers have been intimidating clinic staff and patients, according to Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the province's health department. Some sites were closed while others continued with skeleton staff.

The drivers have been protesting since Monday, accusing taxi associations of not paying the Covid-19 relief funds owed to them. On the evening of 26 May, a group of protesters forcefully removed patients and staff at a Motherwell clinic.

All health facilities remained closed in Motherwell on 27 May. Some remain open in...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.