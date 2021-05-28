South Africa: Day 9 - Western Cape Allows Walk-Ins While Mediclinic Waits for Its First Vaccine Delivery

analysis

On Day 9 of Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, the Western Cape officially allows walk-ins but a Covid jab is not guaranteed. Meanwhile, Mediclinic awaits its first vaccine delivery.

By 27 May, 282,135 South Africans had received the first dose of the double-shot Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Eastern Cape had administered 97,299 doses by 26 May -- the majority in Buffalo City, with 27,259. The other districts are as follows:

Alfred Nzo district municipality: 4,073

Amathole district municipality: 13,685

Chris Hani district municipality: 7,112

Joe Gqabi district municipality: 2,541

Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality: 23,448

OR Tambo district municipality: 15,625

Sarah Baartman district municipality: 3,556

In parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, protesting taxi drivers have been intimidating clinic staff and patients, according to Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the province's health department. Some sites were closed while others continued with skeleton staff.

The drivers have been protesting since Monday, accusing taxi associations of not paying the Covid-19 relief funds owed to them. On the evening of 26 May, a group of protesters forcefully removed patients and staff at a Motherwell clinic.

All health facilities remained closed in Motherwell on 27 May. Some remain open in...