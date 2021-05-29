Morocco First Arab and African Country to Chair International Transport Forum

28 May 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — After Ireland, Morocco assumed on Friday the presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF) for the 2021-2022 term, becoming the first Arab and African country to accede to this position, said Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara.

Morocco will work, during its presidency, to place issues of interest to Africa in this area at the top of the ITF's agenda and decisions, Amara told MAP, after his participation in the closing session of the Forum Summit, held from May 17 to 28 exceptionally in virtual format.

During his speech at the ministerial session, held on Thursday behind closed doors, the minister expressed the honor of the Kingdom to assume the presidency of the ITF, which constitutes "an opening message of great symbolism which reflects the dynamic that the ITF has initiated in recent years".

He stressed that the Moroccan government, aware of the crucial role of transport in any form of inclusion and socio-economic development, spares no effort in this area, in particular through the establishment of national strategies and programs to reduce social and territorial disparities.

Morocco is driven by the desire to fully play its role as an African leader to promote innovative, sustainable, safe and above all inclusive transport, he noted.

In this sense, the country will work to raise the awareness of other African countries on the opportunities that will be offered to them by joining the Forum, thus allowing it to be more inclusive towards the African continent, which aims to improve its means and systems of transport.

Morocco held the position of First Vice-President of the ITF during the mandate which has just ended.

