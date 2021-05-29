Kenya: Five KDF Soldiers Charged With Fraud

Five Kenya Defence Forces service personnel from the Kahawa Barracks on Friday denied involvement in malpractices during a recent military recruitment.The officers varied in ranks, ranging from a gunner, two majors, a constable, and a lieutenant colonel.Gunner Anthony Kimeiya Leboo, who the prosecution said was the mastermind of the scheme, denied eight charges against him before Gatundu Principal Magistrate Hosea Ng'ang'a.Their charges included flouting standing orders contrary to section 77 of the KDF Act, prejudice of good order and service discipline and committing a civil offence by obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 313 of the penal code.Mr Leboo appeared to be the main man behind the fraud that involved civilians seeking to join the forces.The accused, with the help of other servicemen, managed to obtain up to Sh310,300 from different recruits on varying dates in February.On February 4, Mr Leboo is said to have obtained Sh40,300 from Kiptoo Davis Bwaley.He then canvassed for his shortlisting by sending through WhatsApp images of Kiptoo's ID and academic certificates to Lt-Colonel Thomas Poghisyo, who also denied charges against him.All the officers mentioned adversely in court denied the charges.The case, which begun early this month was delayed after defence lawyer John Were and the prosecution lead, Col Simon Yator, raised objections citing three issues for determination. The counsels wanted the court to determine whether the charges should be tried in a civil court, were discriminatory and whether the court martial had jurisdiction to try the accused.The magistrate ruled that the court had powers to listen the case."I wish to indicate that besides our personnel, there were also civilians who participated either jointly or separately in these malpractices. For the civilians, we have liaised with the civilian agencies for them to be investigated and prosecuted in the civil courts," said Yator as he pushed for court martial.The case will be heard from June 21.