Kenya: Five KDF Soldiers Charged With Fraud

29 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Otieno

Five Kenya Defence Forces service personnel from the Kahawa Barracks on Friday denied involvement in malpractices during a recent military recruitment.The officers varied in ranks, ranging from a gunner, two majors, a constable, and a lieutenant colonel.Gunner Anthony Kimeiya Leboo, who the prosecution said was the mastermind of the scheme, denied eight charges against him before Gatundu Principal Magistrate Hosea Ng'ang'a.Their charges included flouting standing orders contrary to section 77 of the KDF Act, prejudice of good order and service discipline and committing a civil offence by obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 313 of the penal code.Mr Leboo appeared to be the main man behind the fraud that involved civilians seeking to join the forces.The accused, with the help of other servicemen, managed to obtain up to Sh310,300 from different recruits on varying dates in February.On February 4, Mr Leboo is said to have obtained Sh40,300 from Kiptoo Davis Bwaley.He then canvassed for his shortlisting by sending through WhatsApp images of Kiptoo's ID and academic certificates to Lt-Colonel Thomas Poghisyo, who also denied charges against him.All the officers mentioned adversely in court denied the charges.The case, which begun early this month was delayed after defence lawyer John Were and the prosecution lead, Col Simon Yator, raised objections citing three issues for determination. The counsels wanted the court to determine whether the charges should be tried in a civil court, were discriminatory and whether the court martial had jurisdiction to try the accused.The magistrate ruled that the court had powers to listen the case."I wish to indicate that besides our personnel, there were also civilians who participated either jointly or separately in these malpractices. For the civilians, we have liaised with the civilian agencies for them to be investigated and prosecuted in the civil courts," said Yator as he pushed for court martial.The case will be heard from June 21.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tigray - More U.S. Sanctions on Cards for Ethiopia, Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.