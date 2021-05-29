Angolan Ambassador Fátima Jardim Accredited in Malta

28 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador Fátima Jardim presented Thursday (27) her Credentials to the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, a source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) has announced.

In its press release reached ANGOP, MIREX states that during an audience granted to the Angola diplomat the president George Vella stressed the outlook for the strengthening bilateral relations and exchanges in the legal framework, in view of the potential that both countries have in different areas.

The President of Malta said that his country welcomes the parties' willingness to develop a partnership, aimed at promoting relations at a higher level, through intensive political and diplomatic dialogue.

In turn, the Angolan diplomat, with permanent residence in Italy, expressed her appreciation to the Maltese authorities, for their commitment to consolidating bilateral relations.

Fátima Jardim underlined Angola's interest in increasing cooperation with that European country, in the areas of education and training of staff, with a focus on the Institute of International Maritime Law, based in Malta, which has already trained several Angolan personnel.

Relations with the EU

On the relations with the European Union (EU), the Maltese statesman referred to multilateral cooperation and several global issues related to migration, development and assistance.

George Vella welcomed the new EU-Africa strategy and the objective of bringing the two continents together with partnerships in various sectors.

Fátima Jardim is also a permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), based in Rome, Italy.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.