Angolan Ambassador Fátima Jardim Accredited in Malta

Luanda — Angolan ambassador Fátima Jardim presented Thursday (27) her Credentials to the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, a source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) has announced.

In its press release reached ANGOP, MIREX states that during an audience granted to the Angola diplomat the president George Vella stressed the outlook for the strengthening bilateral relations and exchanges in the legal framework, in view of the potential that both countries have in different areas.

The President of Malta said that his country welcomes the parties' willingness to develop a partnership, aimed at promoting relations at a higher level, through intensive political and diplomatic dialogue.

In turn, the Angolan diplomat, with permanent residence in Italy, expressed her appreciation to the Maltese authorities, for their commitment to consolidating bilateral relations.

Fátima Jardim underlined Angola's interest in increasing cooperation with that European country, in the areas of education and training of staff, with a focus on the Institute of International Maritime Law, based in Malta, which has already trained several Angolan personnel.

Relations with the EU

On the relations with the European Union (EU), the Maltese statesman referred to multilateral cooperation and several global issues related to migration, development and assistance.

George Vella welcomed the new EU-Africa strategy and the objective of bringing the two continents together with partnerships in various sectors.

Fátima Jardim is also a permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), based in Rome, Italy.