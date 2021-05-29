Angola: Covid-19 - 337 Fresh Cases, 48 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — Angola reported Friday 337 new infections, 48 recoveries and 4 deaths, raising the total number of the fatalities to 749 across the country.

The statistics were released by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who mentioned 286 infections as having been reported in the country's capital, Luanda.

Speaking at daily update on covid-19, the health official added that 21 fresh case were detected in Huambo, 9 in Cabinda, 7 in Cuanza Norte, 5 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Huíla ,2 in Zaire, while Benguela, Uíge, Lunda Norte and Cunene reported one each.

Of the new patients, whose ages vary from 2 months to 90 years, 184 are male and 153 female.

The deaths, according to the official, involve 2 citizens residing in Luanda, 1 in Huambo and another one in Huíla.

The recovered patients are based in Cuando Cubango 15, 14 in Huíla, 7 in Luanda, 6 in Cunene, 3 in Huambo and Cuanza Sul.

So far, the total of positive cases detected in the country stands at 33,944, with 27,577 recoveries and 5,618 active patients.