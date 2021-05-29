South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach Broos Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake

28 May 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

"I do not want to comment on fake news because that individual who posted that does not need to be taken seriously. My team and I are happy and looking forward to the challenge offered to us to lead Bafana Bafana," said Broos from Belgium.

He said since the advent of social media, there were lots of fake news being spread around and this particular post needed to be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

A post on social media suggested that coach Broos' agent didn't like "how SAFA manages his duties" and was likely to terminate his Bafana Bafana contract.

"This is laughable to say the least," he concluded.

