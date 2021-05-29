Egypt Reports 1,133 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Friday 28/05/2021 that 1,133 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 259,540.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 46 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,950.

As many as 778 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 190,254 so far, the spokesman said.