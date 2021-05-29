Zimbabwe: Govt Launches Africa Day of School Feeding Programme

29 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

GOVERNMENT Friday kickstarted the Africa Day Feeding Programme in schools throughout the country.

During a launch ceremony held at Harare Central Prison School, Education Ministry Provincial Education Director Philemon Musakanya said the programme complemented First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's efforts aimed at preserving African Culture and heritage through food.

"What is happening here is what the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa has been doing all along.

"She moved around the whole country holding shows in traditional cooking competitions... it is encouragement to everyone that we should go back to our traditions that there is a lot in our foods.

"We are gathered here today to commemorate the Africa Day of school feeding programme with the theme 'harnessing Africa's traditional knowledge and food to support sustainable school feeding programme and systems during Covid-19 response and beyond."

He further emphasised the importance of the feeding programme in self-identification of students as Africans and the contribution of having a hot meal during school.

"We are celebrating this programme of the homegrown community programme in conjunction with the Africa Day held this Tuesday on 25th of May.

"In so doing, learners will identify themselves in a global system of network where we share cultural heritage with other African countries.

"They should be able to recognise organisations like SADC and AU.

"Learners should identify themselves with culture and Unhu/ubuntu.

"It has been found that one hot meal would enhance the learners' strength to learn the will, be high attendance learners, become healthier.

"It eradicates diseases it bridges, the gap between the rich and the poor. It strengthens the relationship between the community and the school," said Musakanya

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Tigray - More U.S. Sanctions on Cards for Ethiopia, Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.