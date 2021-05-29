Ethiopia: Research Unveils New Approach to Address Health Issues

29 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- A research by Precise Consult International PLC unveiled new approach to alleviate the country's access to medical services and the growing unemployment of medical professionals.

Precise Consult International PLC Health Program Project Manager Henok Bayabil told The Ethiopian Herald that the research avails various platforms to expand health services access and employment opportunities to health graduates and certified health practitioners.

The research introduces new approach on how physicians provide health services from their offices, he said.

He further said that the research has gained acceptance from the Ministry of Health and will be included in the health sector policy platforms in the near future.

As to him, further to promoting the country's health services coverage, this approach create numerous job opportunities to unemployed health graduates in the country.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 unemployed health graduates in the country, according to him.

BY TEWODROS KASSA

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

