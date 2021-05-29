Ethiopia: Selam Mortgage Bank Targets to Address Housing Demand

ADDIS ABABA-Selam Mortgage Bank which is under formation has aspired to address the growing housing demand in Ethiopia.

During the Bank's launching ceremony held Thursday, Bank Founding Member Zemedeneh Nigatu said that the bank has the aim of creating the largest generation of home owners in the country.

As to him, the fastest growing population and speedy urbanization are the major drivers of housing demand growth in the country.

"The housing market is among the most expensive in Ethiopia compared to other African countries. The current banking mortgage system is unaffordable and the interest rate is discouraging to buy houses," he said.

Currently, only 3.5% of Ethiopians can afford the current banking mortgage system, according to him.

He said, therefore, Selam Bank has a plan to meet the huge housing demand in Addis Ababa and other towns through introducing new construction technologies and innovations through affordable price.

President Sahlework Zewde on her part said private investors should play their part in solving the housing problem in Ethiopia.

The rising cost of housing is challenging the lower and middle-income earners in the country, she said.

The president further said that various platforms should be installed to address the growing housing demand.

