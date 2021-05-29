Ethiopia: Selam Mortgage Bank Targets to Address Housing Demand

29 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA-Selam Mortgage Bank which is under formation has aspired to address the growing housing demand in Ethiopia.

During the Bank's launching ceremony held Thursday, Bank Founding Member Zemedeneh Nigatu said that the bank has the aim of creating the largest generation of home owners in the country.

As to him, the fastest growing population and speedy urbanization are the major drivers of housing demand growth in the country.

"The housing market is among the most expensive in Ethiopia compared to other African countries. The current banking mortgage system is unaffordable and the interest rate is discouraging to buy houses," he said.

Currently, only 3.5% of Ethiopians can afford the current banking mortgage system, according to him.

He said, therefore, Selam Bank has a plan to meet the huge housing demand in Addis Ababa and other towns through introducing new construction technologies and innovations through affordable price.

President Sahlework Zewde on her part said private investors should play their part in solving the housing problem in Ethiopia.

The rising cost of housing is challenging the lower and middle-income earners in the country, she said.

The president further said that various platforms should be installed to address the growing housing demand.

BY TEWODROS KASSA

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Tigray - More U.S. Sanctions on Cards for Ethiopia, Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.