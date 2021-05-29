Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Expands 4g to Central East Region

HARAR- With a view to covering the country with 4G advanced LTE connectivity, ethio telecom now launched the service in its Central East Region encompassing towns such as Harar, Haramaya and Aweday.

Speaking at the 4G LTE advanced service inauguration event held in Harar town recently, CEO of the state-owned telecom giant Frehiwot Tamru said that the growing telecom penetration is vital to the effectiveness of the newly-launched mobile finance systems notably telebirr.

The reliability and high-speed features of the 4G LTE advanced service will also enhance the experience of 800, 000 ethio telecom customers in its Central East Region. In the region, 227, 000 customers said to own smart phones that are capable of operating the 4G LTE advanced service.

Firehiwot noted that the 4G advanced telecom service is 14 times faster than the existing internet connectivity.

The CEO further stated that the internet service advancement contributes to modernize economic activities in the region thereby helping businesses to withstand the impact of COVID-19. Also, the 4G service would have a paramount importance to ease transactions and enhance a financial inclusion in the area, she remarked.

Ethio telecom set a plan to cover 103 cities across the country with 4G LTE service in the current fiscal year. The operator has also a vision to launch 5G by 2022 at pilot level, it was learned.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE