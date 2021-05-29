Ethiopia: Ezema Optimistic About General Elections

29 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA -One of the contending political parties running for the 6th General Elections, Ezema expressed hope that the elections would transform Ethiopia to a new era of peace and development and give ample opportunity to the elected government solve the current and emerging challenges.

Party Affairs Head with Ezema Wasihun Tesfaye said that the current government has taken commendable measures to make the forthcoming elections differ from the five sham polls the country witnessed during TPLF dominated EPRDF's regime.

"The reorganization of the Electoral Board of Ethiopia and the appointment of independent personalities in its leadership has given huge hope to political actors about the board's ability to conduct democratic and credible elections."

As to him, the establishment of a dedicated court bench is also another milestone to regulate election disputes among competing political parties including the ruling Prosperity Party. The independence of Human Rights Commission avails the opportunity to contending parties to present human rights violation committed by different actors during the elections .

Wasihun highlighted that during the pre-2018 period, the political landscape was too narrow to competing political parties run for parliament seats and the country's democratic institutions were apparent supporters of the government.

Sharing the above, another member of Ezema and the party's candidate in the Bole constituency Eyob Mesafint said, however, that some irregularities have been occurred during the party's campaigning activities.

Eyob claimed that some members of the party are being arrested and intimidated by security personnel in parts of the country during campaigns whilst he called on the government to vigilantly address such problems .

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

